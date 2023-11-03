CB Financial Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for CB Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CB Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $107.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.54. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

