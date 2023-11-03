Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

