CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Gap Down to $200.40

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.40, but opened at $185.55. CDW shares last traded at $196.67, with a volume of 108,545 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Get CDW alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.