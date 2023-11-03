CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.36. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 253,766 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CIG shares. Bank of America upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMIG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

CEMIG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395,247 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.11% of CEMIG worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

