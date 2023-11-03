Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.30%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

