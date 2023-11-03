Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.44. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 289,766 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.30%.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGAU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,384,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 641,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 456,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.