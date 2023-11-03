Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $24.44. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 153,822 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Insider Activity

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 876,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,231,121.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 876,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,231,121.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc bought 5,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Further Reading

