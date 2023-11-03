Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.47.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.05. 119,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,228. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,237.75, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,650 shares of company stock worth $2,259,207. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

