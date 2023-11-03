Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.35. 82,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,282,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,818.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,818.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,650 shares of company stock worth $2,259,207. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,237.75, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

