Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase stock opened at $127.07 on Thursday. Chase has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $135.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chase by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chase by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chase by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chase by 32.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

