Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $138.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
