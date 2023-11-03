Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $138.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

