Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of CHEF stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $941.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.99. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chefs' Warehouse news, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,282,914.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
