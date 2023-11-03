Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Raised to $604.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $576.00 to $604.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $579.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.55 and its 200 day moving average is $530.82. Chemed has a 1 year low of $472.40 and a 1 year high of $583.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chemed by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.