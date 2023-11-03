Chester Bancorp, Inc. (CNBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

