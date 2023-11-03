Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.77. 2,360,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,280. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $275.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

