Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $277.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

