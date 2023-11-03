Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.53

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 214166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Sunday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHS

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $928.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $77,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 554,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 347,343 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 284,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.