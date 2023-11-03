Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,295,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,944,336 shares.The stock last traded at $8.87 and had previously closed at $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Chindata Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Chindata Group by 8,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,502,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,030 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 22,794.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,220,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

