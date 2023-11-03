Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,505. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,034.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,883.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,963.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.