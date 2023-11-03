Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.73. 123,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,429. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.14.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

