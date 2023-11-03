Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 7.5 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 507,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

