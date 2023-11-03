Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 134,925 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,925 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Match Group worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Match Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

MTCH opened at $29.18 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,735 shares of company stock worth $443,428. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

