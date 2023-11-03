Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 37,358 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 266.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hess by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $147.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.21.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

