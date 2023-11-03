Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $437,076.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,291,445.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,564 shares of company stock worth $1,693,869. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

