Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 16,941 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,035 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,914,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $135,596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

