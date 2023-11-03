Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,140,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 930,484 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $122,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

