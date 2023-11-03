Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1,000.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

FMC opened at $54.69 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

