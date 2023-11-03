Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1,001.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC cut their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CF opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

