Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 132.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 164,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,935,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,058,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 82.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 56,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 259,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,372. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

