Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 233.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $511.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.72. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $405.63 and a fifty-two week high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

