Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 160,758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 168,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

