Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 30,808 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Stock Up 1.4 %

TGT stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

