Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 31,387 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.57 and a twelve month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

