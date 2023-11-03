Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.34% of Mirion Technologies worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 106.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 935,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIR stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

