Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 261.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,401 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.3 %

KDP stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.