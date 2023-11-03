Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

