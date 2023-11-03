Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $6.82 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,044,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,462,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

