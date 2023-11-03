Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 36,431 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,977. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RBLX opened at $33.56 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

