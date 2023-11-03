Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $735,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Stryker
In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker
Stryker Price Performance
SYK stock opened at $278.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.01. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.