Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG opened at $117.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

