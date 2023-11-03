Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in McKesson by 6.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 51.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.09.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $447.60 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $465.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.23 and a 200-day moving average of $413.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

