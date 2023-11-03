Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

PayPal Stock Up 6.6 %

PYPL opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

