Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 5,554 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 352,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 596,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 630,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 69,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,517,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company.

