Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 223,827 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 31,455 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 382,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

