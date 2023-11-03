Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,229 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $424.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

