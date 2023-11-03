Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,767 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $289.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.13 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

