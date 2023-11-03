Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
