Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 8,422 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.01 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

