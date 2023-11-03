Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 951 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.4 %

YUM stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

