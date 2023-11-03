Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes $557,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $146,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 933,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 722,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,102,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
